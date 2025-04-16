Mayo High Schoolers raise $20k for local women’s shelter

(ABC 6 News) – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center received $20,000 raised by Mayo High School students through their annual Give One For All campaign.

These student-led fundraising efforts directly support life-saving services for survivors of domestic violence across the Rochester area community. It includes emergency shelter, community advocacy, legal assistance, and educational outreach for those escaping violence.

Mayo High School students have helped fight against domestic violence for over a decade. Their annual GOFA campaign has raised over $200,000 for the shelter since 2012.

In a statement, Executive Director of the Women’s Shelter and Support Center Artyce Thomas said “their generosity isn’t just raising dollars—it’s giving hope for survivors who deserve safety, dignity, and a future free from violence.”

More about the shelter and how you can get involved can be found at the Women’s Shelter and Support Center website.