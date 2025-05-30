Mayo High School placed on “secure” status Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) – An incident that happened near Mayo High School in Rochester on Friday morning caused the school to go into “secure” status.

According to Rochester Public Schools, it lasted for about 20 minutes. During a secure status, students are brought indoors, all outside doors are locked, and no one is permitted to leave or enter the building.

RPS says the measure was taken while the Rochester Police Department investigated a situation in a nearby neighborhood. All staff and students were safe inside the building, and learning continued.

The secure status was lifted once RPD gave the all-clear. It is not known at this time what the situation was.