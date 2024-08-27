Mayo doc’s defense withdraws 1 of 12 motions challenging evidence in murder trial

(ABC 6 News) – The list of items to be heard at a former Mayo Clinic doctor’s next murder hearing has been narrowed down slightly.

On June 6, Connor Bowman’s defense filed 12 motions –detailed below — to suppress evidence in the 1st-degree murder case, as well as a motion to dismiss the former Mayo doctor’s 1st-degree murder indictment.

Bowman is accused of the premeditated poisoning and murder of his wife, pharmacist Betty Bowman, in August of 2023.

A Minnesota grand jury helped to charge Bowman with 1st-degree murder in January.

Multiple motions claimed officers violated Minnesota’s privacy standards regarding health records, or the court failed to protect patients’ medical information during the investigation.

Those related to search warrants also argue that law enforcement’s search warrants were too broad and did not specify a particular crime officers were investigating.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office requested significant clarifications on the motions two weeks ago, claiming they did not detail which evidence they sought to suppress, or include necessary information about which, if any, grand jury instructions were incorrect.

Following the state’s response, Bowman’s defense withdrew Motion 4 — a request to suppress evidence from various electronics seized from the Bowman residence.

The remaining will be heard at Connor Bowman’s omnibus hearing, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 4.

The original motions filed by Bowman’s defense are summarized below:

Motion 1: Request to suppress (remove from use at trial) all evidence located in a search of the Bowman residence on Sandy Beach Lane, as well associated vehicles, in an attempt to locate toxic or poisonous substances.

Motion 2: Request to suppress all evidence found in a search of Mayo Clinic, including Bowman’s medical record access logs, internet use, and internal investigation notes.

Motion 3: Request to suppress all evidence provided by the University of Kansas in regards to Connor Bowman’s work as a poison specialist, including web browsing history, emails, queries directed to Bowman, and records detailing Bowman’s university-issued electronics.

Motion 4: Request to suppress evidence from various electronics seized from the Bowman residence, including but not limited to: Connor Bowman’s University of Kansas work laptops, Betty Bowman’s iPhone and MacBook, several other laptops and iPhones, a smart watch, and multiple jump- and hard-drives.

Motion 5: Request to suppress Mayo Clinic information about Betty Bowman’s treatment and death, follow-up notes about her illness and suspected cause of death, and details of her life insurance policies and payout.

Motion 6: Request to suppress all evidence located in a second search of the Bowman residence on Sandy Beach Lane, as well associated vehicles, in a search for colchicine, purchase orders or receipts, and financial information about the Bowmans.

Motion 7: Request to suppress information from Bowman’s Apple, Meta, and Bumble accounts.

Motion 8: Request to suppress evidence from search of Connor Bowman’s iPhone.

Motion 9: Request to suppress evidence provided by Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs and Truepill.

Motion 10: Request to suppress further evidence from University of Kansas work laptops.

Motion 11: Request to suppress Mayo Clinic information about Connor Bowman’s employment, personnel file, emails sent and received by Bowman, and disciplinary records/notes.

Motion 12: Request to suppress financial information from U.S. and Emprise Banks.

Motion 13: Motion to dismiss Bowman’s 1st-degree murder indictment.