Mayo Clinic to add more employee parking downtown

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic public relations announced that the hospital plans to build a new employee-only parking ramp in Rochester, and allocate a planned patient ramp for employee use over the next two years.

Mayo Clinic leadership claims the new ramps will help ease employee accessibility during the $5 billion “Bold. Forward. Unbound” construction in downtown Rochester.

The first staff ramp, located on Saint Marys campus, is expected to add 1,000 parking stalls just east of Ramp 34, and should open in 2026.

Construction for the ramp is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Provided by Mayo Clinic public relations

The prospective ramp location is currently occupied by trees and green space, according to Google Maps.

Mayo Clinic public relations also announced plans to build a 500-stall South Ramp for patient parking as part of the “Bold. Forward. Unbound” expansion plans.

However, Mayo PR said Tuesday that leadership will speed up construction on the ramp, then temporarily allow clinic employees to use it during the ongoing downtown construction.

Provided by Mayo Clinic public relations

According to Mayo Clinic public relations, there are several other commuting options coming soon — the City of Rochester’s public transit Park and Ride lot at Highway 52 and 75th Street will open June 3, Link Rapid Transit should be finished in late 2026, and Mayo Clinic will open a new shuttle lot in NW Rochester “later this year.”