Mayo Clinic students to participate in Match Day

(ABC 6 News) – Students from Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine will learn the next steps in their residency training in a Match Day ceremony today.

As part of Match Day, which is held each March, medical school graduates learn where they will complete their residency training for the next 3-7 years. They also learn which specialty they will train in.

Students from MCASOM campuses in Minnesota, Arizona, and Florida will open their envelopes at 11 a.m. central time, to reveal their residency placements.

The ceremony for students in Rochester will be livestreamed on the MCASOM website.