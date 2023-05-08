Mayo Clinic nurses, to speak out following Mayo Clinic’s potential withdraw of funds

(ABC 6 News) – Monday, Mayo Clinic Health System nurses and legislators are slated to hold a press conference at the Minnesota State Capitol voicing their perspectives on the Mayo Clinic’s alleged threats to withdraw funding over two pieces of legislation.

Lawmakers confirmed with ABC 6 News on Friday that they received an email from Mayo Clinic officials saying that if the specific language in the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act” was not changed, Mayo would stop investing more than one billion dollars in projects in the state.

Mayo Clinic has also expressed concerns over a proposed Healthcare Affordability Board.

This comes as nurses with Mayo Clinic Health Systems go through contract negotiations and call for better wages.

The press conference will be on Monday, May 8 at 2 p.m.

ABC 6 News will update this story when more information becomes available.