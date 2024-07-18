Mayo Clinic named one of the 20 best hospitals in U.S.

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — According to a U.S. News & World report, the Mayo Clinic is one of the top 20 best hospitals in the United States.

The annual report analyzes over 5000 medical centers all across the country. Mayo also ranked at or near the top in many specialties including No. 1 in diabetes and endocrinology, pulminary care, and lung surgery.