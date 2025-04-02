Mayo Clinic loses out on $80,000 grant

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic was supposed to be on the receiving end of an $80,700 grant, but due to cuts at the federal level, that money is no longer on its way.

The grant was aiming to fund a project called “Refinement of a Training Module to Improve Discussions of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity in Cancer Clinics”.

The hospital’s website described the program as a training module to teach oncologists how to approach the ideas of gender identity and sexual orientation with cancer patients.

The canceled grant is part of a broad plan from the Trump Administration to cut spending at the federal level. It comes as hundreds of similar grants have been terminated across the country by the Health and Human Services Department, now lead by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The cancelation of the grant also coincides with massive layoffs at HHS, aiming to reduce the agencies size and scope.

ABC 6 reached out to Mayo, who declined to comment on the matter.