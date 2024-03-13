Mayo Clinic launches new AI program

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic is taking advantage of AI in the healthcare industry as it launches a new program.

The program, Solutions Studio, will speed up the development and implementation of digital health solutions into the clinic’s workflow.

Mayo leaders say it enables new knowledge, solutions and technologies through collaborations with health technology innovators around the world.

The Solutions Studio program will alleviate the high costs and complexities that digital health companies face when bringing these solutions to the point of patient care.