Mayo Clinic Hospitals lands on best hospitals list

(ABC 6 News) — Mayo Clinic Hospitals is being recognized for its clinical performance.

Healthgrades, an independent healthcare rating company, announced Mayo’s hospitals across the state, including in Rochester, are among the top 50 in America.

The list, determined by patient outcome data, is said to be made up of only the top 1% of hospitals nationwide.