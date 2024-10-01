Mayo Clinic doctor discusses testing and treatment for Alzheimer’s

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Alzheimer’s often is referred to as the long goodbye, and a gradual, deadly assault on memory, reasoning, and behavior.

The disease affects nearly seven million Americans, and that number is projected to rise up to 13 million by 2050.

As a result, early diagnosis is more crucial.

So, ABC 6 News anchor sat down with Mayo Clinic Dr. Alicia Algeciras to discuss testing and treatment for the disease. The full interview can be viewed in the video above.