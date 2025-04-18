Mayo Clinic changes equity, diversity department to “Office of Belonging”

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic Rochester recently changed the name of its Equity, Inclusion and Diversity department to the Office of Belonging.

ABC 6 News asked Mayo Clinic communications whether there had been any change to the office’s staff or function, and received the following statement:

“Since 2020, Mayo Clinic has intentionally focused on belonging as a cornerstone of staff wellbeing. In keeping with this focus and recent national events, we’re embracing an opportunity to accelerate Mayo Clinic’s belonging journey to reflect our culture of collaboration and respect and support positive patient experiences.”

ABC 6 News asked again whether there had been any change to the office’s staff or function, and will update this article with any response.