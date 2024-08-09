Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees elects new member

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday at the Mayo Clinc Board of Trustees’ quarterly meeting, Michael Shannon, former chairman, co-founder, and CEO of KSL Capital Partners, was elected to join the board.

“Mr. Shannon brings an extensive background in hospitality and finance together with a lifelong passion for improving healthcare, especially mental health, and broad experience serving on various educational and healthcare boards,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO via a press release. “Throughout his work and service, he has driven transformational change, and his valuable counsel will help us do the same across the healthcare sector.”

The press release also included the following information:

Mr. Shannon brings a diverse and accomplished background to his role as a Mayo Clinic trustee. As the vice chair of the board at Northwestern University and the former chair of both the University of Wisconsin Foundation and Eisenhower Health, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to education and healthcare. His tenure as the board chair of Vail Health was marked by significant philanthropy, notably the establishment of Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and its research unit, Behavioral Health Innovation Center, which focuses on increasing access to quality mental health services. In addition to his role as finance chair of the Steadman Philippon Research Foundation, Mr. Shannon is a dedicated board member of the Papal Foundation. His experience also includes serving as a director for several notable organizations, including ING Americas, Conseco, Club Corp, Startek, TCA Cable and Safeway.

At KSL Capital Partners, Mr. Shannon created and led one of the world’s leading private equity firms specializing in hospitality and consumer leisure investments. Before that, Mr. Shannon was the chairman and CEO of Vail Associates, where he guided the renowned Vail and Beaver Creek Resorts and elevated standards for consumer experience and operational success.

Mr. Shannon earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He is also a member of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans and a recipient of the Horatio Alger Award, further highlighting his achievements and dedication to service.