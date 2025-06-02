Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program launches City Blood Donor Battle with a chance to win a Blackstone grill

(ABC 6 News) — The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program has launched a City Blood Donor Battle.

The friendly competition, in partnership with the City of Rochester, is designed to raise awareness and encourage blood donations during the summer months when supplies typically run low.

The City Blood Donor Battle will take place from June 2 to September 5 where donors can join in a friendly competition to see who can inspire the most blood donations.

“There is no substitute for human blood, and the need doesn’t slow down just because

it’s summer,” says Kristen Ruby, D.O., M.P.H., medical director of the Mayo Clinic Blood

Donor Program, via a press release. “Blood donations save lives every day, and we’re asking the

community to help ensure patients continue to receive the care they need.”

Donors can also show support for their favorite City of Rochester department by selecting their team on a challenge slip at any Mayo Clinic Blood Donor location.

Fixed site donation locations are:

Downtown Rochester (Hilton Building- 210 2nd St SW): Monday–Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Northwest Rochester (Medical Complex NW, Building A- 4115 W. Frontage Road): Monday–Friday, 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Bloodmobile drives will take place at the following locations:

June 9: Coyote Creek, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 11: Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 12: OMC Hospital, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 13: OMC NW Clinic, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 18: Eyota Community, 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m

Appointments can be made by calling 507-284-4475 or through the new Donor Dashboard.

Those who attempt to donate between June 2 and June 27 can enter to win a Blackstone Grill by filling out a promo slip at the front desk. Three winners will be drawn.