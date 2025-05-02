Mayo Clinic announces Damon Parking Ramp closure starting in July

(ABC 6 News) — Mayo Clinic has announced that it will be closing the Damon Patient Parking Ramp at the downtown campus for demolition starting in July.

The demolition will make way for construction of one of the two future clinical facilities, the Bernard E. and Edit B. Water Building, that are part of the Bold. Forward. Unbound. project in Rochester.

When the ramp closes, the West Employee Parking Ramp (Ramp 9) at 515 W Center Street will become a mixed-use parking ramp for both patients and staff with levels 1-5 being designated for patient parking while levels 6 and above will be available for Mayo Clinic staff.

According to Mayo Clinic, patients with appointments in the Mayo and Gonda buildings will be directed to levels 1-5 of the West Ramp while patients with appointments on the Methodist Campus will be directed to use the Graham Parking Ramp at 121 3rd Avenue NW.

Patients will receive these instructions via the Patient Appointment Guide, portal messages and pre-appointment text messages. Information and details will also be shared on the Rochester Construction Updates webpage, where patients are encouraged to explore additional details on alternative patient and visitor arrival options, including valet parking, as well as information on concierge services to help them plan their visit.

Mayo Clinic says patients should continue parking in the Damon Parking Ramp until the closure begins.

Meanwhile, Mayo Clinic says staff are encouraged to plan ahead by exploring the list of new and expanded parking and transportation options launched in recent months, including the expanded commuter bus program, Mayo Clinic staff shuttle lots, Rochester Public Transit, and carpooling and vanpooling incentive programs.