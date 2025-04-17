Mayo Civic Center hosts Rochester Real Estate Summit

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Ever since Mayo Clinic announced it’s Destination Medical Center Initiative in 2013, and now it’s Bold. Forward. Unbound project, the real estate market in downtown Rochester has been turned upside down.

And it’s only going to get messier.

That’s why the Destination Medical Center hosted a real estate development and Investment summit at Mayo Civic Center on Wednesday.

The event highlighted the growing demand for tech-enabled housing in Rochester, bringing together industry leaders to help spread the word.

“The ability to deliver technology to make those spaces safer and more accommodating, I think is at a really remarkable moment in terms of what we can do inside of a person’s home to allow them to live them safely, live their in a more healthy fashion, and live there longer,” said Michael Flynn, senior director of economic development at the Destination Medical Center who was at the event.

The event lasted until 5 PM on Wednesday. It is expected to continue next year.