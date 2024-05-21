Mayo bands baby peregrine falcons

Mayo Falcon Banding

(ABC 6 News) – It’s that time of year again, as Mayo Clinic bands three of its baby peregrine falcons on Monday morning.

For nearly 40 years, Mayo clinic has been hosting and raising peregrine falcons, after the species faced extinction after World War II.

This was at the invitation of the Midwest Peregrine Society, a non-profit organization.

According to Tom Behrens of Mayo Facilities Operation, “they found out that nesting on high roofs was successful, so obviously Mayo and Rochester have some of the higher buildings, so they approached us in 1986 and Mayo agreed to do it.”

Jackie Fallon of the Midwest Peregrine Society adds in, saying “I also think for a medical center to recognize the impact they can have on helping an endangered species, but what it also does for the patients and staff.

With Mayo’s help, the endangered species has made a noticeable recovery.

They birds have also become an important part of the clinic’s healing environment.