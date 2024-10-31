Massive explosion in Missouri

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A massive explosion occurred in Missouri on Wednesday, forcing a few nearby homes to evacuate.

Video of the explosion shows the moments a fireball bursts out of a building, which is an industrial plant that makes batteries.

There is no word yet on how the fire started, but it is believed to have spread quickly, engulfing explosive material in flames before it eventually exploded.

Aside from the few evacuations, law enforcement asked people to shelter in place.