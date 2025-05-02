Mason City’s longest-serving mayor won’t seek reelection

(ABC 6 News) – Mayor Bill Schickel of Mason City announced early on Friday morning that he would not run for reelection in the Fall.

Mayor Schickel is currently serving his fifth term, which will end on December 31st of this year. He was recently honored by the city council as Mason City’s longest serving mayor.

In a social media post explaining his decision, Schickel said “My initial thought was to run for reelection. But upon further reflection I came to realize that our very talented and deep bench makes it an ideal time for transition. We have great leaders on our city council, with our city staff and among our community partners.”