Mason City wont keep East Park deer enclosure after herd dies out

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It used to house a menagerie and petting zoo; now just three deer remain.

The deer enclosure at East Park in Mason City currently houses three white-tailed deer, a buck and two does. City Parks Supervisor Matt Sberal says they are the last remnants of a privately-owned herd that was essentially donated to the city for exhibition at the enclosure.

“Once the buck dies off, we’re likely looking at the deer population in East Park coming to an end here at some point,” said Sberal.

Sberal cited rising costs of veterinary care and lack of a proper breeding program for the animals have led to the gradual phasing out of the enclosure.

Some residents will be sad to see the deer go, including neighbor Todd Waldeland.

“We love the deer,” said Waldeland. “They put up signs saying ‘Dont Feed The Deer’ but of course, they love apples, they love cucumbers, they love pineapple.”

“Don’t feed the deer,” said Waldeland. “We interact with them as little as possible.