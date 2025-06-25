Mason City woman charged with animal abandonment

(ABC 6 News) — A Mason City woman has been charged with one count of animal abandonment, according to the Clear Lake Police Department.

CLPD has charged Michelle Matous, 33, of Mason City. According to the department, officers spent five days trying to locate Matous while caring for her dog at the police department.

CLPD says officers conducted interviews with witnesses, used social media, and received tips that were helpful in the investigation.

The dog had been reported missing on June 20 within the city limits and was rehomed on June 25.

“This case is a good reminder to everyone that taking a pet into your home comes with a commitment to care for that animal throughout its life. I am glad that we could both identify the animal’s original owner, and find a family that wanted to take the dog in, and care for it,” said Chief Michael Colby via a press release.