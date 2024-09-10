Mason City woman charged in Friday car crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City woman faces charges after a two-vehicle crash on 300th Street and Killdeer Avenue.

According to Cerro Gordo law enforcement, Hillary Ann Marie Hermen, 38, was charged with OWI–second offense; and failure to yield right-of-way.

Lt. Matthew Klunder with the Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that at about 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Hermen entered the intersection in front of an Albert Lea woman’s Toyota Camry, which struck her car.

The Albert Lea woman and her passenger received non-life-threatening injuries, but Hermen was not injured.

However, both vehicles were a total loss, according to Klunder.