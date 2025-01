(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City woman appeared in court Thursday, Jan. 30, on a 1st-degree arson charge.

Shelby Kloberdanz, 46, is accused of setting fire to an occupied home in the 410 block of 1st Street SE, Mason City on October 23, 2024.

According to her charging documents, Kloberdanz was seen fleeing the area.

She was arrested on a warrant Jan. 28, and is scheduled to appear again in court Feb. 7.