Mason City welcome center to relocate downtown

(ABC 6 News-) Visit Mason City and Main Street Mason City are headed downtown.

Mason City’s tourism and visitor center will relocate to 13 N Federal this spring, according to Visit Mason City executive director Lindsey James.

“Visitors spent over $113 million in Mason City in 2023,” said James.

“We know that tourism is definitely an economic driver in Mason City and we’re just excited to be located right in the heart of it, in our new downtown location.”

Beginning March 24, the welcome center at 2021 4th St SW will be closed as they relocate.

“We’ll be conveniently located right next door to our sister organizations, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and the North Iowa Economic Development Corridor.”