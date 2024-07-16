Mason City voters respond to Trump assassination attempt

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, former President Donald Trump was shot at a rally in an assassination attempt. During the shooting, a rally attendee was killed as well as the shooter.

A few days after the incident, ABC 6 News reporter Alexander Schmidt headed out to Mason City to get reactions from local voters.

Many were overwhelmed by shock and disappointment after the outbreak of violence against the former president.

Whether they do or don’t support Trump, Mason City voters were reiterating the sentiment given by President Joe Biden from the Oval Office: there is no room for political violence in the USA.

Meanwhile, some were worried about what this shooting could mean for the future democracy in America.

“There’s no place for violence, especially in today’s politics, no matter what side you’re on,” Victor Anderson, a dual citizen of Poland and the U.S., said. Anderson will be casting his ballot for the first time this November.

“I don’t really align with either of the candidates we have right now, the primary candidates. So I’m kind of torn right now, but my decision is leaning towards the Republican Party currently as that is the most logical option.”

Other responses were mixed, but in the end, the reaction seemed to be a general condemnation of the violence, and there is some added anxiety about the months ahead as we get closer to November and election season.