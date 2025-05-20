Mason City unveils new pedestrian, bicycle bridge

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning for the latest addition to Mason City’s outdoor bike trail system: a 240-foot pedestrian & bicycle bridge spanning the Winnebago River.

According to a press release from the city, the nearly completed centerpiece of the $4 million project, the Riverwalk District & Waterfront Plaza, is set to open in June, and the Prairie Rock Trails Bike Park is scheduled for initial opening in July.

Mason City is aiming to become the “outdoor recreation capital of the Midwest,” according to Mayor Bill Schickel.

“This stunning addition marks a significant step in establishing North Iowa as the Outdoor Recreation Capital of the Midwest,” said Mayor Bill Schickel in his advance remarks.

Schickel said a couple who recently relocated from Minnesota described the bridge and trail as “truly a treasure.”