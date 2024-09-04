Mason City to receive $200,000 in Grassley-backed funding

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced that Mason City will receive $200,000 in federal funding.

This funding will go towards developing a comprehensive safety action plan aimed at reducing and eliminating serious-injury and fatal crashes. The U.S. Department of Transportation will administer the award as part of the Grassley-backed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

“The health and wellbeing of our communities rely on sound transportation infrastructure. This investment will provide Mason City tools to evaluate and improve its roadways, ensuring the safety of families and commuters on their way to work or school, or travelers just passing through,” Grassley said via a press release. “I supported the bipartisan infrastructure law with Iowa’s future in mind, and I’m glad to see our communities continue to benefit.”