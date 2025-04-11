Mason City to hold “Make It OK” Walk in May

(ABC 6 News) — May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and local organizations are working

together to spread the message.

The Mason City Chamber, Community Health Center of Mason City, City of Mason City, and CG Public Health are hosting Mason City’s “Make It OK” Walk on Thursday, May 15 to raise awareness and end the stigma associated with mental health.

All community members are invited to wear green and join the free awareness walk in downtown Mason City. Mental health resource tables will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the downtown plaza.

A short oration by Prairie Ridge Medical Director Dr. Shea Jorgensen will commence at 12 p.m., followed immediately by a large group walk downtown along a marked portion of the Sculpture Walk.

People may grab lunch from a downtown restaurant, walk, and gather resources at their convenience during the event. Resource BINGO cards will be available for walkers to collect information and turn in for a prize drawing.

More information can be found here.