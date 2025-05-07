Mason City to cut the ribbon for grand reopening of its police station

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is celebrating the grand reopening of its police station on Wednesday morning after a major remodel.

At 10 a.m., there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and remarks to celebrate the reopening of the facility on 78 South Georgia Avenue.

The facility was originally built in 1978, and a major remodeling project started in 2023 to bring it up to modern standards.

Some improvements made to the police station include the removing of unused jail cells, better locking systems, updated plumbing, and the addition of a gym space for staff.

The public is invited to attend the event.