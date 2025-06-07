Mason City teens arrested for stolen firearms

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City police arrested four teenagers for a burglary of Hart Brothers Weaponry on Friday.

MCPD responded to the burglar alarm at 1:24 a.m. Officers found the front door open when they arrived.

Upon entering the store, police found a smashed display case missing several weapons.

Based on the follow up investigation, search warrants were obtained for four Mason City residences and two vehicles. During execution of the warrants, seven handguns were recovered. Six of those were stolen from Hart Brothers.

18-year-old LaDanian Pannhoff is charged with Theft 4th Degree.

19-year-old Parker Thompson is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Nonforcible Felony.

A 17-year-old male is charged with Burglary 3rd Degree.

All three teens, as well as 19-year-old Dayce Nixon, are charged with Trafficking Stolen Weapons, first offense.

MCPD was assisted by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and the Special Operations Group of the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force.

Anyone with information about the burglary or involved suspects is asked to call the Mason City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 641-421-3636.