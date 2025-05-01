Mason City teachers hold walk-in on International Workers’ Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday, Iowa educators started their day by stand together.

Teachers from Mason City held a walk-in before work Thursday morning in solidarity with public education workers nationwide.

At Herbert Hoover Elementary, a group of speakers included retired teacher and former Iowa Representative Sharon Steckman.

“I believe your job is right up there with being a parent. Public education is known as a great equalizer. No matter the background of the child. I used to tell new teachers, You have great power. You can make a kid’s day or you can ruin it,” Steckman said.

The Mason City Education Association represents teachers, counselors, and nurses and is undergoing contract negotiations once again.