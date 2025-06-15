Mason City reveals new logo

Mason City is rebranding with a new logo.

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City is taking on a fresh look, as the city announced its brand new logo on Friday.

The new design blends elements that honor the city in art, architecture, nature and history.

City officials say it was time for a change.

“We thought the old logo was really starting to look antimplated, it needed a refresh and so with the new logo, we are really celebrating the architectural heritage, a lot of the music influence, and just telling our story out to the public just in a simple logo,” said City Administrator, Aaron Burnett.

The city says the logo is already being used, but will take a full year in order to be fully embraced as part of Mason City.