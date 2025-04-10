Mason City Public Library braces for potential cuts to services

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Amid uncertainty about federal funding cuts that are proposed to slash the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Mason City Public Library Director Mary Markwalter is relying on the community’s support of the library’s services.

“Our public libraries are a huge investment that we’ve all put into. So why just tear it all apart?” Markwalter said.

The State Library of Iowa relies on Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to deliver statewide library development initiatives and services to Iowa libraries and citizens.

“I’ve been encouraging people to contact Senator Ernst and Senator Grassley about this Institute of Museum and Library Services funding to protect it.”

Markwalter said that the library is at risk of losing a wide array of services if the LSTA funding is cut, including statewide courier service and interlibrary loans, and a number of databases and subscriptions that patrons utilize daily.

In addition, the library’s materials levy passed in 1991 is set to expire in 2029, after an act of the legislature removed the individual library levy duties away from city control.

“Attendance at library events is through the roof, for all ages,” Markwalter said. “It’s pretty incredible what we can offer for a community our size. I would hate to see all that hard work and investment just go away.”