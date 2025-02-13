Mason City preschool and daycare to close Friday; ‘no comment’ on Forest City location

(ABC 6 News) – A North Iowa preschool and daycare provider confirmed Thursday, Feb. 13, that the Mason City location will close its doors Friday.

A worker at Little Angel’s Childcare and Preschool said management was working with Mason City client families to find new care providers.

There is officially no comment on whether the Forest City Little Angel’s location will close.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.