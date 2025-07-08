Mason City police warn of USPS text scam

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department is warning residents of scam texts pretending to come from the United States Postal Service.

Mason City Police Department on Facebook

MCPD shared this photo on Facebook, appearing to come from the USPS saying that a package delivery has been delayed because of a wrong address. It then provides a link for the recipient to click.

Police say that this is a scam and the text is not coming from USPS. If you receive a text like this, police say you should not reply to it or click the link.