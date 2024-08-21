Mason City named thriving Iowa community

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City is being recognized as one of Iowa’s thriving communities.

The announcement came from the Iowa Finance Authority, honoring the city for providing innovative housing solutions.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the city council is expected to approve a block grant for $71,000 towards a home’s repair in Mason City with a 20% match from the owner. The repairs will see a new roof, windows, central air, sidewalks, tree removal and more.

“Housing’s an issue nationwide, but Mason City’s taken a really aggressive approach to try and combat housing prices and the housing quality, making sure we have quality housing stock for the residents in Mason City,” said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.