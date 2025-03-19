Mason City Municipal Airport closes airfield Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday morning, the Mason City Municipal Airport announced it would be closing its airfield for the remainder of the day.

The decision stemmed from deteriorating weather and unsafe travel conditions.

According to a Facebook post from the airport’s page, all United flights to and from Chicago will be canceled.

The airport is asking that people do not travel to the airport and to stay off the roads.

For assistance in rebooking flights, travelers can contact United Airlines at 1-800-UNITED1 or click here.