Mason City Municipal Airport asks travelers to avoid booking flights through third-party websites

(ABC 6 News) — The Mason City Municipal Airport has a travel tip for anyone looking to book a flight.

Via a Facebook post, the airport requests that travelers book flights directly through United Airlines rather than booking through third-party sites.

This comes as numerous passengers have arrived to the airport only to find that their flights had changed without being notified.

Mason City Municipal Airport says that this is a common issue when booking through third-party websites because many travel websites do not provide the airline with contact information for the passenger.

As a result, United Airlines cannot contact travelers if a flight schedule change occurs.

United does provide the information to the travel sites, but they do not always pass the information to the traveler.