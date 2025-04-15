Mason City man injured in rollover crash in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday at about 12:46 p.m., the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on 310th Street near Heather Avenue in Clear Lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 1998 Ford F-150 was driving eastbound and pulling a car trailer with a vehicle on it when it began to sway.

The driver, 43-year-old Nathan Stubblefield of Mason City, lost control of the vehicle and entered the east ditch, which caused the truck to roll.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stubblefield was transported to Mercy ER for “unknown injuries that are thought to be non-life-threatening.”

The sheriff’s office says charges are pending for the crash as it remains under investigation.

The Iowa State Patrol, Clear Lake Fire Department, and Clear Lake Fire Medics assisted at the scene.