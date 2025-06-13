Mason City man injured after Clear Lake crash

(ABC 6 News) — A Mason City man was injured after his vehicle rolled twice in a Clear Lake crash.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place at 9:15 a.m. on Friday near the intersection of 285th Street on Eagle Avenue.

The driver, 22-year-old Cameron Kitzman, was transported to Mercy One in Mason City with what CGCSO described as minor injuries.

CGCSO says Kitzman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was alone in the vehicle.

CGCSO was assisted at the scene by Iowa State Patrol and Clear Lake Ambulance Service.