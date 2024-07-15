Mason City man facing attempted murder charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man is facing 5 counts of attempted murder and several other charges related to a shooting incident in Charles City that occurred last Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 9th at about 9:40pm Evan Stalker of Mason City threatened to shoot up a vehicle and house on 220th Street in Charles City.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office later responded to shots fired at the residence.

The complaint also states that Stalker “unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of [the victims] and not under circumstances which would justify the person’s actions, the person does any act by which the person expects to set in motion a force or chain of events which will cause or result in the death of the other person”

Another complaint says that Stalker was later stopped and had ammunition in his possession.

Prior to the incident at about 3:59pm that same day, Stalked had allegedly called one of the victims and threated to shoot up her car and her house.

This offense caused Stalker to violate his no contact order. The complaint states that he did “unlawfully drive by the residence of victims…..while discharging a firearm.”

In addition to the 5 counts of attempted murder stalker also faces dominion/control of firearm/off weapon by domestic abuse offender and Harassment in the 1st Degree.

Stalker is also facing 4 counts of Violation of No Contact Order.