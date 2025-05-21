Mason City man dead after four vehicle crash on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Interstate 35 involving two cars and two semi trucks left 68-year-old Reed Petersen of Mason City dead on Tuesday.

Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 2:42 p.m. in Hamilton County. According to the report, Peterson’s car was going north on I-35 when it crossed the median and stuck the back of a semi truck’s trailer. Another semi truck hit Peterson’s car, then an SUV hit that semi.

Peterson was pronounced dead on the scene, while all the other drivers involved were treated and released.