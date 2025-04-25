Mason City man arrested for possession of meth and stolen firearm

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, a Mason City man was arrested by the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office for possession of meth and a stolen firearm.

RT Harris, 50, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking in stolen weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant in the 1400 block of North Adams in Mason City where Harris was arrested and methamphetamine, marijuana, and the stolen firearm were found.

The Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Tactical Team assisted at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.