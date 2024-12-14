Mason City liquor store employee arrested

(ABC 6 News) — An employee at Prime Wine and Spirits was arrested after an investigation into illegal liquor and tobacco sales on Friday, December 13.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s office, several minors were seen leaving the store with alcohol over the course of a few hours. Those minors were pulled over and multiple people were charged with alcohol violations, and one marijuana violation. The Mason City Police Department also did a traffic stop that ended with more violations. Some of the minors were as young as 16-years-old.

Sheriff’s deputies and police officers then went to Prime Wine and Spirits, located on N Federal Avenue, and said that when they were inside, they witnessed a 20-year-old purchasing alcohol and tobacco products.

The liquor store employee, Muhammad Hanif, was arrested and is facing charges of selling alcohol to persons under legal age, and selling tobacco to persons under legal age. The business was closed.

The case is being referred to the Iowa Department of Revenue, Alcohol, and Tax Compliance Division.