Mason City hosting pickle-themed culinary event this summer

(ABC 6 News) – Pickle fanatics will find several places to feed their cravings this summer

in Mason City.

On Saturday, August 24, 2024, “Brine & Dine Mason City” will transform the

downtown district into a pickle-lover’s paradise.

Dill-infused dishes and drinks will appear on menu boards at participating businesses for one

day only during normal business hours. Event attendees can enjoy a diverse lineup of pickle-inspired creations, including pickle juice-infused cocktails, dill pickle pizza, pickle beer, and more.

Brine & Dine Mason City is not a ticketed event. To learn more and see a list of participating locations, click here.