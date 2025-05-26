Mason City honors the fallen on Memorial Day

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Memorial Day ceremonies in Mason City gave tribute Monday to the thousands of interred servicemen and women at Mason City cemeteries.

At Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mayor Bill Schickel issued a proclamation of remembrance, along with Mason City Honor Guard Commander Charlie West.

“We honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in military service to our nation,” Schickel said. “The best way we can show our gratitude is by not squandering the precious gift of freedom by limiting ourselves and our community to small dreams.”

West welcomed the guest speaker, Bill “Doc” Clark of Thompson, Iowa, who served as a medic in Vietnam.

“To all the gold star mothers and fathers out there,” Clark told the crowd. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I couldn’t save them all. But I did my best.”

“We are a great nation, Clark added. “We are the most imperfect [yet] perfect nation in the universe, because of the people in these graves who gave their lives, and because of those who continue to serve.”

At the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, three graves of three veterans of the First World War were given a rifle salute from the Mason City Honor Guard.

“We need to make sure we don’t forget anyone,” West said. “That’s what Memorial Day is about.”