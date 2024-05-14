Mason City home left with heat and smoke damage after electrical fire

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City home is left with heat and smoke damage after an electrical fire Tues. night, according to the city’s fire department.

Officials with the MCFD say the call came in around 11:42 p.m. for a house at 123 Winnebago Way for smoke inside of the residence.

Once crews arrived, the resident was outside the home and smoke could be seen coming from the house.

The fire was contained to the basement, according to MCFD, but the home was damaged inside from smoke and heat.

Firefighters left the scene three hours later at approximately 2:42 a.m.

The investigation was completed Wed. morning. and MCFD officials say the cause of the blaze was “electrical and accidental in nature”.

Mason City Police Dept. and Alliant Energy was also assisting at the scene.