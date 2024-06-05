Mason City High School will receive training for active shooter situations

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City police and fire departments will host joint training at Mason City High School for active shooter situations.

The training aims to improve response after an active shooter incident when life-saving measures can be provided to victims.

It all started on Monday, June 3rd, with many residents noticing numerous emergency vehicles around the area of the school.

This training will also involve volunteers who will role play as victims.

It is expected to continue throughout the month of June.