Mason City High School launches green energy career program

(ABC 6 News) – Mason City High School launched its new “Pathways to Green Energy Career Program” for seniors on Friday.

It will provide students the chance for hands-on experience and exploring high-demand careers in renewable energy during their senior year.

The program will introduce students to industries such as wind, solar, battery storage, and biofuels, and equip them with essential safety skills and industry knowledge.

The first semester will focus on exploring career options, from technician roles to engineering and environmental science. The second semester will then feature work-based learning experiences with leading organizations to give students real-world experience and a competitive edge in future careers.

It is an ideal program for students interested in wind, solar, battery technology, engineering, and science and agriculture.

The “Pathways to Green Energy Careers Program” was made possible through the support of Golden Grain Energy, Alliant Energy, North Iowa Area Community College, and the Iowa State University Research Park.