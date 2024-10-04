Mason City High School gets school shooting threat, “no credible threat” at this time

(ABC 6 News) – On Friday morning, Mason City High School (MCHS) learned of a school shooting threat that surfaced on social media, according to a press release.

The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) were contacted about the threat at the school “during 2-3 period.”

Authorities say the original post came from the app Snapchat.

MCPD reached out to state and federal officials about the threat, according to the press release. Police learned that the Snapchat post surfaced on Thursday, October 3 “elsewhere” in North Iowa.

State and federal authorities were reportedly already aware of the threat, and it was under investigation.

MCPD says there is no credible threat to students and staff at MCHS, nor the community of Mason City at this time.